Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,288 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 5.8 %

MD stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

