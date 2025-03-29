Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 9,175 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 94,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 203,037 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in O-I Glass by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 95,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OI opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

