Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,567 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,288 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43,692 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 212.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,819 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at about $153,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

NYSE:BVN opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.76. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $299.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.77 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 32.40%. Research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

