Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,299,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,340,000 after buying an additional 167,191 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 86,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

