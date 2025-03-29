Natixis Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Down 2.3 %

Invesco stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.55.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invesco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

