Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $113.16 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.90. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $37,563.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,216.70. This represents a 9.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.87, for a total transaction of $196,132.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,944.47. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,178 shares of company stock worth $33,906,594 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

