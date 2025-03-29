OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OncoCyte

OncoCyte Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.79. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.88. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 269.32% and a negative net margin of 6,122.29%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Patrick W. Smith bought 1,077,600 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $2,209,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,872,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,975.55. The trade was a 60.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrea S. James purchased 97,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,023.55. The trade was a 181.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,185,625 shares of company stock worth $2,430,510. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Broadwood Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 6,244,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.