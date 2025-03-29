Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Price

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Up 18.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SNSE stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,575 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.18% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

