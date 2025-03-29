Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Short Interest Update

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pagaya Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PGYWW opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.
About Pagaya Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pagaya Technologies
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.