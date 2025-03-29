Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Short Interest Update

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGYWW opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

