Palogic Value Management L.P. Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 4.7% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.91.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 785,976 shares of company stock valued at $147,912,102 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

