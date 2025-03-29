Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Petrofac shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 202,912 shares.

Petrofac Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Petrofac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.