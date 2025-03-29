Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 37,465 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:FOUR opened at $84.50 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.30.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

