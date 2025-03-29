Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $119.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Get Q2 alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -124.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Q2 has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.52.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Research analysts predict that Q2 will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,518.36. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $4,446,225.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,527,299.72. This represents a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,517. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Q2 by 988.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.