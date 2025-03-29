Q4 Earnings Forecast for BRP Issued By Desjardins

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BRP from C$78.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$84.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.23.

DOO opened at C$48.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$47.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.62.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

