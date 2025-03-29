Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,809,000 after buying an additional 344,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 343,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 117,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $106.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. The company has a market capitalization of $824.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 4.36%.

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.