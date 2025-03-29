Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 10,015 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 1,319.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Andersons were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Andersons by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in Andersons by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Andersons by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Andersons by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,992. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.48. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.34. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

