Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 4,166 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 129.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INDB shares. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $44,819.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,495.48. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

INDB stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

