Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,062 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at about $733,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 61,874 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,044,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 703,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 0.6 %

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

