Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,898 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,133,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,974,000 after buying an additional 224,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 236,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 338,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BRKL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $972.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

