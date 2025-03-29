Quantbot Technologies LP Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,738 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,107,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,859,000 after purchasing an additional 592,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after buying an additional 3,575,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,045,000 after buying an additional 2,468,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,417,000 after acquiring an additional 39,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,347,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

VNO opened at $36.75 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 918.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

View Our Latest Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.