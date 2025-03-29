Quantbot Technologies LP Has $444,000 Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,312 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,900,000 after purchasing an additional 134,175 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BOX by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 164,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 113,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $35.74.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $148,808.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 132,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,935.46. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $64,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,137,995.88. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,705 shares of company stock worth $2,375,998. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

