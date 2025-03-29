Quantbot Technologies LP Has $458,000 Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,693 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $808,350. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

