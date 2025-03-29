Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $414,000 in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB opened at $79.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,037.50. This represents a 32.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $3,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,257.36. This represents a 39.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

