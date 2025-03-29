Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $434,000 in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 53,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 705.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,220,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 641,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 149,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 134.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 81,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 80,051 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 136.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 113,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

IVR opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 20.90%. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.16%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.23%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

