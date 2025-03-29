Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $477,000 in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 34,555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CarGurus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,066,000 after purchasing an additional 151,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 89,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarGurus news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $163,872.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,424.78. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $167,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,545.10. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,888 shares of company stock worth $2,229,388. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CARG opened at $28.82 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 160.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

