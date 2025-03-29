Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,531 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Edison International by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. Edison International has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

