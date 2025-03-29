Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 761.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $145.17 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.17 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Display

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.