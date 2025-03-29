Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 2,541 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 167.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.3% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.38, for a total transaction of $496,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,457,725.52. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $1,065,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,820,045.53. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,054 shares of company stock worth $4,478,386. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $100.34 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.03 and a 12 month high of $119.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

