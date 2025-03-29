Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 15,044 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,044 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Privia Health Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $22.59 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 225.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $29.00 price objective on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

