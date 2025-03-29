Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 15,044 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,044 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Privia Health Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
Privia Health Group Price Performance
NASDAQ PRVA opened at $22.59 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 225.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
