Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 19,279 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,279 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,493,000 after acquiring an additional 446,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 24.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,282,000 after acquiring an additional 152,926 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 150,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,666,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,351,000 after purchasing an additional 137,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,982,000 after purchasing an additional 92,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Insider Activity

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $40.70 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

