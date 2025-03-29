Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 19,796 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 2.4 %

PAG stock opened at $140.99 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.56 and a 1-year high of $180.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.15 and its 200-day moving average is $159.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.17. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. This trade represents a 23.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.