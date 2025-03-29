Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,719,407,000 after buying an additional 545,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,663 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $192.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

