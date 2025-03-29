RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Short Interest Down 42.3% in March

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 340,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

RemeGen Price Performance

Shares of REGMF opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. RemeGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

RemeGen Company Profile

RemeGen Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune, oncology, and ophthalmic diseases with unmet medical needs in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers Telitacicept (RC18) for use in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus an autoimmune disease and Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) for use in the treatment of various cancers.

