Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BRP Q4 Earnings

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.03. BRP has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 2.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in BRP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in BRP by 9.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance increased its stake in BRP by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BRP’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

