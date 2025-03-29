Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average is $106.08.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

