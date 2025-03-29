Savara’s (SVRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. Savara has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $499.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Savara during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

