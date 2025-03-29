Short Interest in CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Rises By 87.4%

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,800 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the February 28th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Trading Down 50.0 %

Shares of CBDD opened at $0.00 on Friday. CBD of Denver has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

