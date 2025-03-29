Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Expands By 86.7%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETW opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1,093.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

