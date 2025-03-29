Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Decreases By 42.7%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTA. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTA opened at $75.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $83.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.3953 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

