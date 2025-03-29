Short Interest in Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Increases By 85.9%

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, a growth of 85.9% from the February 28th total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,704,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Seven Arts Entertainment Stock Up 20.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPX opened at $0.00 on Friday. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get Seven Arts Entertainment alerts:

About Seven Arts Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.