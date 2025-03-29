Short Interest in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Declines By 42.3%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,300 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Treasure Global Trading Down 22.2 %
NASDAQ:TGL opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Treasure Global has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $6.04.
Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $300 billion during the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 185.07% and a negative return on equity of 57.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Treasure Global
Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.
Featured Stories
