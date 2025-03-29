Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Drops By 42.6%

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
USVM stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.08 and a 1-year high of $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $789.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.15.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.1147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.
About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
