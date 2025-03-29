Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Drops By 42.6%

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

USVM stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.08 and a 1-year high of $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $789.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.15.

Get VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.1147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF ( NASDAQ:USVM Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.