Softcat (LON:SCT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,576.45 ($20.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,645 ($21.29). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,610 ($20.84), with a volume of 690,702 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.71) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,450 ($18.77) to GBX 1,759 ($22.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Softcat alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Softcat

Softcat Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,576.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,568.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Softcat had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 43.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Softcat plc will post 60.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Softcat Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 8.90 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Insider Activity at Softcat

In other news, insider Graham Charlton sold 15,380 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,489 ($19.27), for a total value of £229,008.20 ($296,412.37). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,470 ($19.03) per share, for a total transaction of £44,658.60 ($57,803.00). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,067 shares of company stock worth $4,511,098. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Softcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.