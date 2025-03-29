Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sotera Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

