SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $3.27. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 1,378 shares.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.45.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

