Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $26.65 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $50.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $582.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.37 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.