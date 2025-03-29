Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Position Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $660.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.77 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

