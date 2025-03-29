Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SG. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Sweetgreen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 293,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $193,318.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,548.32. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $50,527.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,785,099 shares in the company, valued at $42,485,356.20. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,852 shares of company stock worth $1,052,177. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SG opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $45.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SG. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

