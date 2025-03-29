Swiss National Bank Buys Shares of 5,500 Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth $1,872,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sezzle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sezzle Trading Down 6.4 %

Sezzle stock opened at $210.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 9.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.02. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $40.39 and a one year high of $477.53.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $271.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 101.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sezzle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective (up previously from $372.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Transactions at Sezzle

In related news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $1,093,518.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,474.72. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

