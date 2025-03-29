Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 371.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

PNTG opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $847.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.06. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

